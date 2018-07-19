Monchi Wants Roma Deal Done For Everton and Tottenham Target Malcom This Week

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma sporting director Monchi is looking to agree the signing of Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom by the end of the week.



Bordeaux are ready to sell the Brazilian winger for the right price and are expecting to cash in on him this summer.











Inter have tried to sign Malcom, but failed to find an agreement with Bordeaux, despite the player giving his green light to the switch.



Tottenham have spoken to Malcom's agents, while Everton have been in talks with Bordeaux as they look to take the winger to Goodison Park.





But Roma, set to be financially boosted by selling Alisson to Liverpool, are making a serious play to take Malcom to Italy and the player is claimed to prefer a switch to Serie A.



And sporting director Monchi is pressing the accelerator as, according to Italian outlet La Roma 24, he wants to agree the deal before the weekend.



Bordeaux are asking for €40m to sell Malcom, but Monchi is convinced he can knock the Ligue 1 side down.



He wants to get an agreement over the line quickly however, as Roma look to beat their competitors to Malcom's signature.

