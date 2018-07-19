XRegister
06 October 2016

19/07/2018 - 14:14 BST

Newcastle United Keen On MLS Midfielder, West Ham Also In Mix As Asking Price Identified

 




Newcastle United are keen on snapping up Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron, who is also of interest to West Ham United.

Almiron is currently on the books at Major League Soccer side Atlanta United in the United States, but could be on the move this summer.




The 24-year-old has caught the eye with his performances and, according to the Guardian, is wanted by Newcastle.

It is claimed West Ham also hold an interest in Almiron.
 


However, no bids have yet to be made for the midfielder and MLS side Atlanta are claimed to value him at around the £20m mark.

The American side only landed Almiron last year, snapping him up from Argentine club Lanus.


He has made 21 appearances in this year's MLS for Atlanta so far, scoring an impressive eight goals and providing eleven assists for his team-mates.

Almiron has been capped on 13 occasions by Paraguay.
 