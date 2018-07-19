XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/07/2018 - 11:53 BST

Not Lack of Ambition – Roma Sporting Director Defends Selling Alisson To Liverpool

 




Roma sporting director Monchi has denied that selling goalkeeper Alisson to Liverpool shows a lack of ambition on the part of the Giallorossi.

Liverpool have agreed a fee of around €75m, an amount which will be a world record sum for a goalkeeper, with Roma and are now putting Alisson through his medical paces on Merseyside.




Alisson impressed with his performances in Serie A and the Champions League for Roma last term and the Italian giants were initially keen to keep hold of him.

But Monchi says his job as sporting director is to do what is right for the club.
 


"For offers outside the market, the sporting director must understand the right time [to sell] for the good of the club", Monchi told a press conference.

"Things must be done with the head.


"I came here to try to make the strongest possible team for many years."

And the deal-maker insists that selling Alisson to Liverpool does not show a lack of ambition on Roma's part.

"My job is to try to understand what is best for the club and his transfer is not a lack of ambition."

Roma also did big money business with Liverpool last summer when they cashed in on Mohamed Salah.

Salah went on to have a superb campaign for Liverpool, leaving Roma feeling they should have achieved a higher sale price.
 