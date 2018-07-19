Not Lack of Ambition – Roma Sporting Director Defends Selling Alisson To Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma sporting director Monchi has denied that selling goalkeeper Alisson to Liverpool shows a lack of ambition on the part of the Giallorossi.



Liverpool have agreed a fee of around €75m, an amount which will be a world record sum for a goalkeeper, with Roma and are now putting Alisson through his medical paces on Merseyside.











Alisson impressed with his performances in Serie A and the Champions League for Roma last term and the Italian giants were initially keen to keep hold of him.



But Monchi says his job as sporting director is to do what is right for the club.





"For offers outside the market, the sporting director must understand the right time [to sell] for the good of the club", Monchi told a press conference.



"Things must be done with the head.



"I came here to try to make the strongest possible team for many years."



And the deal-maker insists that selling Alisson to Liverpool does not show a lack of ambition on Roma's part.



"My job is to try to understand what is best for the club and his transfer is not a lack of ambition."



Roma also did big money business with Liverpool last summer when they cashed in on Mohamed Salah.



Salah went on to have a superb campaign for Liverpool, leaving Roma feeling they should have achieved a higher sale price.

