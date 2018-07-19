Real Madrid Have Lucrative Contract Waiting For Eden Hazard

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid are prepared to hand Eden Hazard a yearly salary of €15m if he moves to the Bernabeu this summer.



Hazard is angling for a switch from Chelsea to Real Madrid as Los Blancos look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo following his transfer to Juventus.











And, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Real Madrid are prepared to reward Hazard if he does make the move.



Real Madrid's offer to the Belgian is a contract worth some €15m per year.





Chelsea are claimed to be looking for a transfer fee of €150m in order to sell Hazard, but Real Madrid believe they can close the deal with the Blues for a lower figure.



Los Blancos have already seen a proposal of around the €100m mark rejected.



But it is thought a bid of between €130m and €135m may be enough to do the trick and take Hazard to Spain.



The attacker has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

