06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/07/2018 - 12:06 BST

Roma Sporting Director Indicates Confidence Over Swoop For Everton and Tottenham Target Malcom

 




Roma sporting director Monchi has struck a confident note about winning the race for Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom.

Inter were recently in talks to sign the Brazilian from French club Bordeaux and the winger was keen to make the move to the Nerazzurri.




But Inter could not find an agreement and talks have slowed amidst other clubs barging into the race.

Everton are now in talks with Bordeaux, while Tottenham have touched base with the player's representatives.
 


Roma, set to be boosted financially by selling goalkeeper Alisson to Liverpool, are also now in the race and Monchi has struck an optimistic note when asked about Malcom at a press conference.

"You asked me, is [Javier] Pastore impossible? He sat here with me", Monchi said.


"You asked me [Justin] Kluivert, how will you do it? Here he is. Next to me.

"Today you ask me about Malcom….

"Roma have a project. Surely strong players will arrive."

Premier League clubs have less time to try to do the deal for Malcom than their Serie A competitors, due to the English top flight choosing to close their transfer window early this summer.
 