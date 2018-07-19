XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/07/2018 - 14:53 BST

Super-Agent Scheduled To Hold Further Talks To Push Chelsea’s Daniele Rugani Deal

 




Macedonian super-agent Fali Ramadani is scheduled to meet Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici this afternoon to continue Chelsea’s pursuit of Daniele Rugani.

Juventus have denied that the defender is for sale this summer, but they have continued to entertain talks with Chelsea over the Italian’s proposed move to England.




Ramadani, who is leading the negotiations for Chelsea, has been in Italy in recent days and has been in talks with agents and intermediaries to arrange a deal to take Rugani to Stamford Bridge.

He met Juventus deal maker Paratici on Wednesday and had a late night parlay with the 23-year-old defender’s agent to define the details of a proposed agreement.
 


According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Ramadani will return to work again today for Chelsea’s pursuit of Rugani and is scheduled to meet Paratici this afternoon for further negotiations.

It has been claimed that a rough agreement over a fee worth £45m is already in place between the two clubs and Ramadani is now trying to finalise the minute details of the agreement.


Rugani has also reportedly agreed a contract with Chelsea and is prepared to work under his former Empoli coach Maurizio Sarri in England.

Chelsea are looking to push the deal through as soon as possible and sign the defender over the next few days.
 