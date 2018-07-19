Super-Agent Scheduled To Hold Further Talks To Push Chelsea’s Daniele Rugani Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Macedonian super-agent Fali Ramadani is scheduled to meet Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici this afternoon to continue Chelsea’s pursuit of Daniele Rugani.



Juventus have denied that the defender is for sale this summer, but they have continued to entertain talks with Chelsea over the Italian’s proposed move to England.











Ramadani, who is leading the negotiations for Chelsea, has been in Italy in recent days and has been in talks with agents and intermediaries to arrange a deal to take Rugani to Stamford Bridge.



He met Juventus deal maker Paratici on Wednesday and had a late night parlay with the 23-year-old defender’s agent to define the details of a proposed agreement.





According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Ramadani will return to work again today for Chelsea’s pursuit of Rugani and is scheduled to meet Paratici this afternoon for further negotiations.



It has been claimed that a rough agreement over a fee worth £45m is already in place between the two clubs and Ramadani is now trying to finalise the minute details of the agreement.



Rugani has also reportedly agreed a contract with Chelsea and is prepared to work under his former Empoli coach Maurizio Sarri in England.



Chelsea are looking to push the deal through as soon as possible and sign the defender over the next few days.

