Celtic Keeping Hope of Dedryck Boyata Stay Alive As Clubs Queue Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have not yet given up hope of convincing Dedryck Boyata to sign a new contract despite the Belgium international being wanted by a number of clubs.



Good performances in each of Belgium's three group stage games at the World Cup have made Boyata a defender in-demand.











He has just a year left on his contract and is being eyed by a number of sides.



But, according to Belgian broadcaster RTBF, Celtic are not planning to easily let him leave and are still planning to make him the offer of a new contract.





Premier League side Fulham are showing interest in Boyata, along with Italian Serie A outfit Lazio.



From France, Lyon are keen on the centre-back, while there have also been claims of interest from Spain.



The 27-year-old is reportedly keen to secure a move to a club he feels suits his higher profile following his World Cup displays.



It remains to be seen if Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers can charm him into staying at Parkhead.

