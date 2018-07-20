XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/07/2018 - 16:22 BST

Celtic Keeping Hope of Dedryck Boyata Stay Alive As Clubs Queue Up

 




Celtic have not yet given up hope of convincing Dedryck Boyata to sign a new contract despite the Belgium international being wanted by a number of clubs.

Good performances in each of Belgium's three group stage games at the World Cup have made Boyata a defender in-demand.




He has just a year left on his contract and is being eyed by a number of sides.

But, according to Belgian broadcaster RTBF, Celtic are not planning to easily let him leave and are still planning to make him the offer of a new contract.
 


Premier League side Fulham are showing interest in Boyata, along with Italian Serie A outfit Lazio.

From France, Lyon are keen on the centre-back, while there have also been claims of interest from Spain.


The 27-year-old is reportedly keen to secure a move to a club he feels suits his higher profile following his World Cup displays.

It remains to be seen if Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers can charm him into staying at Parkhead.
 