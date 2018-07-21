Juventus Ready To Dig Heels In On Manchester United Target Alex Sandro

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are unlikely to lower their financial demands for Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain target Alex Sandro this summer.



Sandro’s future at Juventus has been subject to much conjecture for several months, but for the moment there is no solution in sight for the Brazilian.











The full-back has been on Manchester United’s radar all summer and even PSG are interested, with suggestions that they have already agreed a contract with the player’s representatives.



However, Juventus are yet to receive an offer of note that would have compelled them to sell the Brazilian during the ongoing summer transfer window.





And according to Italian outlet RMC Sport, Juventus are prepared to keep hold of the player if none of his suitors are prepared to match their financial demands.



Juventus are eyeing a transfer fee in the region of €45m to €50m if they are to sell the defender over the next few weeks, but they are yet to receive such a bid.



And it has been claimed unless one of Sandro’s suitors decided to put in such a bid, Juventus are happy to keep the player at the club beyond the end of the summer window.



It remains to be seen if either Manchester United or PSG decide to bite the bullet and meet Juventus’ asking price for Sandro.

