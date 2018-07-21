Sampdoria Closing In On West Ham Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria are close to sealing the return of midfielder Pedro Obiang from West Ham United.



Obiang turned out for Sampdoria until a 2015 move to West Ham and his stock has remained high at the Italian club.











He has attracted interest from Atalanta this summer, but it is Sampdoria that Obiang is claimed to want to move to.



And according to Sky Italia, Obiang is now close to rejoining Sampdoria as he prepares to head back to Italy.





West Ham's new boss Manuel Pellegrini appears to have decided that Obiang can move on from the London Stadium.



The 26-year-old saw injury restrict his appearances for West Ham last term and he turned out in 21 games in the Premier League for the Hammers.



Obiang has made a total of 87 appearances for West Ham, across all competitions, since he joined the club from Sampdoria in 2015.



His contract at the London Stadium is due to run until the summer of 2022.

