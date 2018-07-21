XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/07/2018 - 20:08 BST

Sampdoria Closing In On West Ham Midfielder

 




Sampdoria are close to sealing the return of midfielder Pedro Obiang from West Ham United.

Obiang turned out for Sampdoria until a 2015 move to West Ham and his stock has remained high at the Italian club.




He has attracted interest from Atalanta this summer, but it is Sampdoria that Obiang is claimed to want to move to.

And according to Sky Italia, Obiang is now close to rejoining Sampdoria as he prepares to head back to Italy.
 


West Ham's new boss Manuel Pellegrini appears to have decided that Obiang can move on from the London Stadium.

The 26-year-old saw injury restrict his appearances for West Ham last term and he turned out in 21 games in the Premier League for the Hammers.


Obiang has made a total of 87 appearances for West Ham, across all competitions, since he joined the club from Sampdoria in 2015.

His contract at the London Stadium is due to run until the summer of 2022.
 