Chelsea Eyeing Liverpool Target As Potential Eden Hazard Replacement

Chelsea will consider making a move for Liverpool target Nabil Fekir if Eden Hazard moves to Real Madrid.



The Spanish giants are plotting to sign Hazard from the Blues as they look at life after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus.











Hazard is also keen to make the move and Chelsea may be forced to sell the Belgium international this summer.



The Blues are not sitting on their hands and are already thinking about what they would do in the event that Hazard heads to Spain.





And, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Fekir is one of the players they have in mind as a replacement for Hazard.



Liverpool pushed hard to sign Fekir from Lyon earlier this summer and did have a deal in place before they tried to renegotiate the terms following the attacker's medical results.



The Reds have been linked with continuing to have an interest in Fekir, but it is unclear whether they will try again this summer.



As such, it could be Chelsea who end up introducing Fekir to English football next season.

