XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/07/2018 - 16:42 BST

Chelsea Eyeing Liverpool Target As Potential Eden Hazard Replacement

 




Chelsea will consider making a move for Liverpool target Nabil Fekir if Eden Hazard moves to Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are plotting to sign Hazard from the Blues as they look at life after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus.




Hazard is also keen to make the move and Chelsea may be forced to sell the Belgium international this summer.

The Blues are not sitting on their hands and are already thinking about what they would do in the event that Hazard heads to Spain.
 


And, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Fekir is one of the players they have in mind as a replacement for Hazard.

Liverpool pushed hard to sign Fekir from Lyon earlier this summer and did have a deal in place before they tried to renegotiate the terms following the attacker's medical results.


The Reds have been linked with continuing to have an interest in Fekir, but it is unclear whether they will try again this summer.

As such, it could be Chelsea who end up introducing Fekir to English football next season.
 