X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/07/2018 - 18:20 BST

Honestly, I Stayed Because of the Money, Celtic Flop Admits

 




Celtic flop Derk Boerrigter has admitted he stayed at Parkhead and turned down a contract termination offer because the money he was earning in Scotland was too good to pass up.

The Dutch winger earned £12,000 per week at Celtic, having joined the club from Ajax for £3m in 2013.




He flopped at Celtic, with injuries playing their part, and the Bhoys decided they wanted to terminate his contract and move him on.

But Boerrigter resisted Celtic's attempts to move him on and remained at the club until 2016, banking his weekly wage without kicking a first team ball for the Bhoys.
 


The Dutchman admits that Celtic wanted to pay him three months' salary to terminate his deal, but the money he earned at the Scottish giants was just too good to walk away from when no agreement could be found.

"They wanted to get rid of me", Boerrigter admitted to exprofs.nl.


"But I stayed and, I say this honestly, it was because of the money.

"The salary was too good to give up, and especially if you see what my club history was.

"I played football in the Jupiler League [Dutch second tier], not just for an apple and an egg, but you will not get rich from it.

"We still negotiated, Celtic wanted to give me three months' salary, but I wanted something more and that did not materialise.

"Then I stayed and got all 12 [months]", the Dutchman added.

The 31-year-old winger has not played since leaving Celtic in 2016.

Boerrigter made a total of 26 appearances for Celtic during his time at the club, scoring a single goal and providing two assists.
 