AC Milan Expecting Manchester United Target To Leave This Summer

AC Milan are expecting Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United linked defender Leonardo Bonucci to leave the club this summer.



After the Rossoneri were reinstated in European competitions last week, the newly elected club board are set to dive into the transfer market to restructure an expensively assemble squad that finished sixth in Serie A last season.











Bonucci’s capture from Juventus last summer was one headline grabbing piece of transfer business AC Milan conducted, but things have turned sour a year later.



The Italian is considering leaving the club in the ongoing window and has a number of top level suitors in Europe who are interested in snaring him away from the San Siro.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are also expecting Bonucci to find the exit door at the club over the coming weeks.



The Rossoneri are aware that a number of their stars such as Suso and Gianluigi Donnarumma are wanted in Europe at the moment and the club are expected to sell several players.



But Bonucci has emerged as the favourite amongst the stars who is widely expected to leave the Serie A giants this summer.



He features on Jose Mourinho’s shortlist of Manchester United defensive targets and Paris Saint-Germain have also been in talks with his agent to take him to the French capital.

