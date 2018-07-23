Roma Still Without Final Transfer Agreement For Everton Linked Malcom

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma and Bordeaux are yet to agree on the fine details of a proposed agreement for Everton and Inter target Malcom’s move to the Stadio Olimpico.



The Giallorossi have gained an edge in the chase for the 21-year-old winger as the player prefers a move to Roma at the moment over a transfer to the Premier League.











Roma have been in negotiations with Bordeaux over to find an agreement, but for the moment the final deal for Malcom’s transfer is still missing.



According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, major disagreements still exist between the two clubs over the minute details of a proposed deal, but they are still trying to work out a solution.





Roma are not keen to adhere to Bordeaux’s request to include a sell-on clause and the two clubs are also disagreeing on the parameters for the performance-based add-ons.



Bordeaux are pushing to include more easily achievable targets that could guarantee money for their coffers, but Roma are insistent on tougher parameters.



They have agreed on the outlines of an agreement for an eventual fee of €35m and the player has also agreed a contract worth €3m per year.



Everton and Leicester may be monitoring developments closely and Inter have not given up hope of signing Malcom, but for the moment Roma remain very much the favourites to land the winger.

