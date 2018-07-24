Bayern Munich Star Insists No Contact With Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has stressed that he has not held any discussions with Premier League giants Arsenal about a proposed move.



Gunners head coach Unai Emery is in the market looking for new players to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.











Coman has been linked as being someone who could fit the bill. The 22-year-old is among the fringe players at Bayern Munich, featuring 21 times in the Bundesliga last season.



The youngster though insists that he wants to stay put at Bayern Munich and fight for his place in the team.





On whether any contact has been made with Arsenal, the youngster said that it has not been the case and he wants to honour the contract he has signed with the German club.



"That’s not true", Coman told German broadcaster Sport1.



"I’ve had no contact with Arsenal.



"I’ve just extended my contract here at Bayern and I’m planning to stay for many more years."



Coman's new contract with the club will keep him at the Allianz Arena until at least the summer of 2023.



He arrived in Germany from Juventus, initially on a two-year loan deal, and then on a permanent basis in 2017.

