XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2018 - 19:07 BST

Bayern Munich Star Insists No Contact With Arsenal

 




Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has stressed that he has not held any discussions with Premier League giants Arsenal about a proposed move.

Gunners head coach Unai Emery is in the market looking for new players to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.




Coman has been linked as being someone who could fit the bill. The 22-year-old is among the fringe players at Bayern Munich, featuring 21 times in the Bundesliga last season.

The youngster though insists that he wants to stay put at Bayern Munich and fight for his place in the team.
 


On whether any contact has been made with Arsenal, the youngster said that it has not been the case and he wants to honour the contract he has signed with the German club.

"That’s not true", Coman told German broadcaster Sport1.


"I’ve had no contact with Arsenal.

"I’ve just extended my contract here at Bayern and I’m planning to stay for many more years."

Coman's new contract with the club will keep him at the Allianz Arena until at least the summer of 2023.

He arrived in Germany from Juventus, initially on a two-year loan deal, and then on a permanent basis in 2017.
 