06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/07/2018 - 13:13 BST

Chelsea Target’s Agent Held Meeting With Juventus Sporting Director

 




The agent of Chelsea defensive target Mattia Caldara met Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici on Monday night to discuss his client’s future.

The 24-year-old centre-back enjoyed a breakthrough season at Atalanta last season and was bought by Juventus in January, then loaned back to finish the campaign.




His performances in Serie A have not gone under the radar and the defender has attracted major attention.

Chelsea are considering taking him to England in the ongoing window, but Borussia Dortmund have been the ones who are pushing to land him and are said to have tabled a €35m bid.
 


According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Caldara’s agent and Juventus sporting director Paratici met for a series of conversations on Monday night to discuss the defender’s future at the club.

Juventus are keen to hold on to the player, who they believe will go on to become a mainstay at the heart of their defence in the next few years.


However, they are facing pressure from some of the big wigs of Europe and his agent has been keen to discuss all the possibilities this season.

Chelsea are yet to make an offer and it seems Caldara’s Juventus team-mate Daniele Rugani remains their number one defensive target.
 