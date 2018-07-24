Everton and Leicester City In Transfer Scramble For Croatia Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Leicester City are amongst the clubs who are keeping tabs on Juventus winger Marko Pjaca, who is expected to leave Turin this summer.



The Croatian winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Schalke and is widely expected to find the exit door at Juventus in the ongoing transfer window.











The 23-year-old has attracted interest from Italy, with Fiorentina and Sampdoria keen on signing him this summer, while Genoa and Udinese are also believed to be after him.



However, Pjaca also has options to again move out of Italy and has clubs from England, Spain and Italy believed to be keeping tabs on him.





According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Leicester and Everton are amongst the clubs who are monitoring his situation at Juventus and are considering signing him this summer.



Spanish outfit Sevilla and Ligue 1 giants Monaco are also claimed to be keeping an eye on Pjaca with a view to taking him from Juventus in the ongoing window.



Pjaca is claimed to be favouring a move to Fiorentina, but he is yet to take a final decision and is considering offers outside Italy.



The winger has a contract until 2021 with the Italian champions.

