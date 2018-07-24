Newcastle United Linked Midfielder Not Priority Target For AC Milan

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United linked midfielder Milan Badelj is not a priority midfield target for AC Milan this summer.



The 29-year-old midfielder is available on a free transfer after his contract with Fiorentina expired this summer and he has been linked with a move to several clubs.











The Croatian has his admirers in Italy following four years at Fiorentina and he has also been linked with a move to England, with Newcastle eyeing him on a free transfer.



AC Milan have long looked at Badelj as an option this summer and they have been widely expected to snap him up on a free transfer in the ongoing transfer window.





But the Rossoneri have other irons in the fire and according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the Croatian is not the club’s top midfield target for the current window.



Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has been identified as their primary midfield target and they are keen to beat off competition from Inter for his signature.



The Chilean star, who won league titles at Juventus, is said to be eyeing a return to Italy and AC Milan are keen to take advantage of the situation and sign him.



They are only expected to sign Badelj if they fail to land their top target in Vidal.

