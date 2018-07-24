XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2018 - 11:10 BST

Newcastle United Linked Midfielder Not Priority Target For AC Milan

 




Newcastle United linked midfielder Milan Badelj is not a priority midfield target for AC Milan this summer.

The 29-year-old midfielder is available on a free transfer after his contract with Fiorentina expired this summer and he has been linked with a move to several clubs.




The Croatian has his admirers in Italy following four years at Fiorentina and he has also been linked with a move to England, with Newcastle eyeing him on a free transfer.

AC Milan have long looked at Badelj as an option this summer and they have been widely expected to snap him up on a free transfer in the ongoing transfer window.
 


But the Rossoneri have other irons in the fire and according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the Croatian is not the club’s top midfield target for the current window.

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has been identified as their primary midfield target and they are keen to beat off competition from Inter for his signature.


The Chilean star, who won league titles at Juventus, is said to be eyeing a return to Italy and AC Milan are keen to take advantage of the situation and sign him.

They are only expected to sign Badelj if they fail to land their top target in Vidal.
 