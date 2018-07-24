XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2018 - 10:37 BST

Out-of-favour Newcastle United Star Closing In On Ligue 1 Move

 




Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels has agreed personal terms on a contact with Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg and is on the verge of moving to France.

Sels spent last season on loan at Anderlecht and was keen to continue with the Belgian giants as the club were interested in signing him on a permanent deal.




However, negotiations with Newcastle were protracted and Anderlecht pulled out of the talks as they felt the Magpies were asking for too much money for the goalkeeper.

Newcastle are still keen to offload the player and it seems Sels could finally make a permanent move as it has been claimed that he is closing in on a switch to France.
 


According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the goalkeeper has agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 outfit ahead of a transfer.

Crucially, the French club are also close to reaching an agreement with Newcastle and are likely to get the deal over the line to sign the goalkeeper over the next few days.


Sels joined Newcastle from Gent in 2016, but was shipped out on loan after just one season at St. James’ Park.
 