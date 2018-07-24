Out-of-favour Newcastle United Star Closing In On Ligue 1 Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels has agreed personal terms on a contact with Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg and is on the verge of moving to France.



Sels spent last season on loan at Anderlecht and was keen to continue with the Belgian giants as the club were interested in signing him on a permanent deal.











However, negotiations with Newcastle were protracted and Anderlecht pulled out of the talks as they felt the Magpies were asking for too much money for the goalkeeper.



Newcastle are still keen to offload the player and it seems Sels could finally make a permanent move as it has been claimed that he is closing in on a switch to France.





According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the goalkeeper has agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 outfit ahead of a transfer.



Crucially, the French club are also close to reaching an agreement with Newcastle and are likely to get the deal over the line to sign the goalkeeper over the next few days.



Sels joined Newcastle from Gent in 2016, but was shipped out on loan after just one season at St. James’ Park.

