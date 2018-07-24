PSV Reject Ligue 1 Side’s Approach For Arsenal and Liverpool Admired Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





PSV Eindhoven have knocked back French club Bordeaux’s overtures for Arsenal and Liverpool linked winger Steven Bergwijn.



With Malcom joining Barcelona for a deal worth €40m, the French club are looking to bring in a replacement for the Spain-bound Brazilian this summer.











And Bordeaux have reportedly identified PSV winger Bergwijn as the player who could replace the 21-year-old winger at the Girondins ahead of next season.



The Ligue 1 outfit have been in touch with PSV to decode whether the club are prepared to sell the 20-year-old this summer and it seems the answer has been in the negative.





According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the Dutch champions have rejected the approach from Bordeaux and are in no hurry to sell the player in the ongoing window.



The Dutchman has been a talked about player in the Netherlands and clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool have regularly been keeping tabs on his development.



For the moment PSV are unwilling to sell the player, but there are suggestions that offers north of the €20m mark could force them to rethink their strategy.



But Bordeaux are said to be unwilling to pay such a price despite being in line to earn a significant fee from Malcom’s proposed transfer to Barcelona.

