This Is The Truth – Arsenal Star’s Agent Tackles Transfer Talk

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez’s agent has denied being in talks with Lazio regarding a possible switch to the Serie A club for his client.



Perez spent last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna, who were relegated from La Liga, and has returned to Arsenal for pre-season training in the summer.











With Arsenal investing heavily in their attack over the last couple of transfer windows, there are suggestions Perez has no future at the Gunners even under new manager Unai Emery.



There have been claims that Lazio are interested in signing the Spaniard and have been in talks with his representatives over a possible summer switch for Perez to Italy.





However, Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle, the player’s agent, rubbished suggestions that he is in talks with Lazio and stressed that his client is happy at the Emirates for the moment.



“Lucas has a contract with Arsenal”, his agent told Italian outlet Lalaziosiamonoi.it.



“He is in pre-season training and is very happy.



“I have not been talking about him with [Lazio sporting director Igli] Tare, there’s nothing at all today.



“This is the truth.”



Perez had a forgettable season at Arsenal before he was shipped out on loan to Deportivo last season, being regularly overlooked by Arsene Wenger.



The club are expected to entertain offers to sell or again loan him out in the ongoing window.

