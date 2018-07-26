Barcelona Lay Down Transfer Deal Conditions For Everton and Wolves Target Yerry Mina

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have identified the financial conditions they want before they agree to sell Everton and Wolves defensive target Yerry Mina this summer.



Mina joined the Catalan giants from Palmeiras in the January transfer window, but has failed to convince coach Ernesto Valverde about his qualities.











An impressive showing for Colombia in the World Cup has done little to change the Barcelona coach’s opinion of the defender and the club are prepared to sell him this summer.



His representatives are set to meet the Barcelona hierarchy later today to discuss Mina’s future and it has been claimed that Catalan giants are clear about demands for the defender’s sale.





According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona want at least a transfer fee of around €40m from his departure in order to earn a healthy profit from a player who joined for around €11.8m in January.



The Catalan giants are aware Mina could flourish away from Barcelona and want to have a repurchase clause in any agreement to sell him this summer.



Everton and Lyon are interested in the player, but there are suggestions Wolves could also jump into the transfer chase for the centre-back.



Mina has been keen to continue at Barcelona, but has accepted that the club want to ship him out.

