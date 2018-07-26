He’s Been Identified – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers On World Cup Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted that his club have identified Australian winger Daniel Arzani as one of their summer transfer targets and are working behind the scenes to get a deal over the line.



The 19-year-old was impressive for his country in the World Cup in Russia, where he featured in all three group games.











Arzani is currently on the books at A League side Melbourne City, whom he joined from Sydney FC in 2016.



The youngster has so far featured in 22 league matches for the Melbourne-based club, scoring two goals and setting up three more for his team-mates.





Being asked whether he knew anything about a move for the young Australian, the Celtic manager said that he has heard that Arzani is a very talented player, who did well for his country in Russia, and is on the club's radar.



“All I know is that he is a young Australian, a very talented player and went to the World Cup where he looked very, very good”, Rodgers was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.



“The club are working hard behind the scenes to try and get some signings in.



"I think he’s been one that has been identified.



“It is not my job.



"Let's see what players the club brings in.



"I work with the players that are here, develop them, improve them, that is my job."



The Iranian-born player became the youngster player to represent his country in the World Cup.

