West Ham United Showing Interest In Hatem Ben Arfa

West Ham United are interested in signing former Newcastle United winger Hatem Ben Arfa on a free transfer this summer.



The Frenchman is available on a free transfer after his contract with Paris Saint-German was allowed to run out at the end of last season.











Ben Arfa did not kick a ball for PSG during the 2017/18 campaign, but remains a coveted player in France and there has also been interest in him from the Premier League.



Leicester City were interested in him during the January window and there are suggestions that Claude Puel could still make a move to sign him this summer.





And it has been claimed that there is fresh interest from England in Ben Arfa, as according to beIN Sports France, West Ham are keen on getting their hands on him.



The Hammers have invested heavily in their squad this summer, but they want to keep backing Manuel Pellegrini in his efforts to restructure the side ahead of the new season.



Pellegrini is believed to be weighing up a move for Ben Arfa, who struggled during his previous stint in England.



It remains to be seen whether he will be prepared to have one more crack at making it in the Premier League with the Hammers.

