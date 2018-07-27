AC Milan Join Chase For Everton and Liverpool Linked Free Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal, Everton and Liverpool linked winger Bernard has emerged as a target for Serie A giants AC Milan in the ongoing transfer window.



The Brazilian is available on a free transfer after he decided against signing a new contract with Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk at the end of last season.











The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to England and it was claimed earlier this month he could have his pick between Arsenal, Everton and Liverpool.



Bernard has not decided upon his future yet and now has interest from one of the heavyweights of Serie A.





According to Sky Italia, Bernard’s name has cropped up in discussions inside the AC Milan offices, as the club are rethinking their transfer strategy under a new sporting director in Leonardo.



The Rossoneri are in the market for big money singings as well but the club are also considering low cost options because of their precarious financial situation.



And Bernard has emerged as a target for the club as they look to add more attacking resources to their squad.



They would have to meet the Brazilian’s contractual demands, which are said to in the region of €3.5m to €4m per year.

