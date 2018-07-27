Chelsea Could Consider Signing Daniele Rugani’s Juventus Team-Mate As Cheaper Option

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea could turn their attention towards Juventus defender Mattia Caldara as a cheaper option to his team-mate Daniele Rugani.



Marina Granovskaia, a key aid to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, recently had a meeting with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici in Milan over signing Rugani.











The duo are scheduled to meet again over the weekend in Nice, but Juventus are reportedly yet to receive bid of €55m from Chelsea for the 23-year-old defender despite contrary claims.



Rugani has been identified as Maurizio Sarri’s top defensive target this summer, but Chelsea are also considering other options in the market.





And according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the Blues could make a move for Rugani’s Juventus team-mate Caldara if they fail to reach an agreement with the Italian champions.



Caldara’s future at Juventus has come under the scanner due to suggestions that AC Milan are interested in signing the defender in a swap deal that could see Leonardo Bonucci return to Turin.



Chelsea also retain an interest in the centre-back, who just joined Juventus this summer after completing a loan spell at Atalanta.



Juventus value the player at around €40m and Chelsea could consider signing him if the deal for Rugani stalls.

