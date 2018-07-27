Fenerbahce Working To Land Stoke City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool director of football Damien Comolli is working on a deal to take Mame Biram Diouf from Stoke City to Turkish side Fenerbahce.



Comolli was appointed as Fenerbahce's sporting director earlier this summer and has been taking personal charge of the club's transfer business.











Fenerbahce want to bring in another striker and their eyes have been drawn to an option in England.



According to Turkish outlet Futbol Arena, Comolli is now working on a deal to take Diouf to Turkey.





Stoke suffered relegation from the Premier League last season and Diouf may well be tempted by the possibility of moving to Turkey with Fenerbahce.



The Senegal international was snapped up by the Potters in 2014 from German Bundesliga side Hannover 96.



Diouf scored only six goals in 37 appearances in all competitions for Stoke last season.



The 30-year-old's contract with the Potters is due to run until the summer of 2020.

