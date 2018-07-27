XRegister
06 October 2016

27/07/2018 - 11:38 BST

Juventus Don't Want To Sell Him – Chelsea Target's Agent

 




The agent of Chelsea target Daniele Rugani has stressed that Juventus do not want to sell the defender this summer.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia recently had a meeting with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici with regards to taking Rugani to London in the ongoing window.




Davide Torchia, his agent, confirmed that Chelsea have indeed made an offer for Rugani and Granovskaia is reportedly scheduled to meet the Juventus deal-maker again over the weekend in Nice.

However, the defender’s departure from Juventus is far from certain as his agent revealed that Juventus do not want to be part of any negotiations to sell the centre-back this summer.
 


But he insisted that with Leonardo Bonucci eyeing a return to Juventus, anything can still happen from now until the end of the transfer window.

Torchia told Radio Vecchia Signora: “For Rugani, we have a received an important offer from Chelsea, but Juventus don’t want to be part of any kind of negotiations.


“And don’t want to sell the player.

“But the case of Bonucci suggests that anything can happen.”

Rugani has emerged as Maurizio Sarri’s top defensive target and the new Chelsea boss is keen to see the club complete his signature as soon as possible.
 