06 October 2016

27/07/2018 - 11:54 BST

Lazar Markovic Tipped To Seal Liverpool Exit

 




Lazar Markovic is set to complete a move to Greek giants Olympiacos from Liverpool.

The winger has found the door to the team at Liverpool blocked and spent the second half of last season on loan in Belgium at Anderlecht.




Markovic has again been tipped to move away from Anfield this summer and, according to French broadcaster Canal+, he is all set to join Olympiacos.

Olympiacos slumped to a finish of just third in the Greek Super League last season and are bidding to bounce back next term.
 


And they believe former Benfica winger Markovic is capable of making a big splash in Greek football.

Markovic will himself be looking to put his career back on track in Greece as he aims to play regular first team football.


Liverpool signed Markovic in 2014 from Benfica and big things were expected from the Serbian.

But the 24-year-old struggled to make his mark at Anfield and has had multiple loan spells away from the club.

He has had stints with Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon, Hull City and Anderlect.
 