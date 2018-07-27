XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/07/2018 - 10:21 BST

West Ham End Interest In Everton and Leicester City Target

 




West Ham have cooled their interest in Lazio defender Jordan Lukaku, who is also wanted by Everton and Leicester City, and the Belgian signing a new contract has not been ruled out.

The Hammers were involved in long and protracted negotiations with Lazio for the signature of Felipe Anderson and finally closed out the deal recently.




West Ham also showed an interest in Lukaku and there were suggestions that they could do a double deal to sign the full-back and Anderson from Lazio.

But ultimately the Brazilian moved to England and West Ham have not shown an inclination for further negotiations with Lazio over a deal to sign Lukaku this summer.
 


And according to Italian outlet Lalaziosiamonoi, the Hammers have ended their interest in the defender and are unlikely to return to the negotiating table with Lazio.

Lukaku has been keen to leave the club this summer and recently returned to Italy after receiving treatment over a muscle injury.


He has also been heavily linked with both Everton and Leicester, and West Ham no longer being in the pitcture could be a boost for the Premier League pair.

However, there are suggestions that he could be offered a new contract by Lazio and may yet consider staying in Rome.
 