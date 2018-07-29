AC Milan Set Up Meeting With Antonio Conte, Deal Depends On Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan sporting director Leonardo is set to meet Antonio Conte next week to discuss the possibility of the former Chelsea manager replacing Gennaro Gattuso at the San Siro.



Gattuso has reportedly received assurances from the new AC Milan hierarchy over his future at the club, but work is under way behind the scenes to replace him.











Conte has emerged as AC Milan sporting director Leonardo’s top choice to become their new coach and the Brazilian is keen to get the former Chelsea and Juventus boss on board.



The 48-year-old is believed to be ready to become the new AC Milan coach, but has asked for time to resolve his legal dispute with Chelsea before taking a new job.





According to Turin-based Tuttosport, Leonardo is scheduled to meet Conte next week and where he is prepared to offer him a three-year contract worth €6m per season.



There is a willingness on the part of both parties to work out an agreement, but AC Milan are depending on Chelsea in order to get Conte on board before the start of the season.



The Rossoneri are counting on the Italian working out an agreement with his former employers regarding his dismissal as soon as possible.



Conte wants Chelsea to pay the full wages of the final year of his contract, but the Blues are standing on their ground.

