06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/07/2018 - 16:23 BST

Aston Villa In Talks To Land Sheffield United Target Ben Woodburn

 




Aston Villa have opened talks with Liverpool to sign forward Ben Woodburn, a Sheffield United target, on loan, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Villa Park outfit are preparing for their transfer embargo to be lifted after new owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens provided the EFL with assurances over funding set to come in.




Steve Bruce is now going after Woodburn and Aston Villa want to take the 18-year-old to Villa Park on a season-long loan deal.

In a sign a deal may happen, Liverpool have withdrawn Woodburn from the squad to fly out to a training camp in France on Monday.
 


Liverpool are expected to take a call on Woodburn's future before the weekend and Villa are considered the favourites to win the chase for his signature.

Both Sheffield United and Wigan Athletic have also been in touch about taking Woodburn on loan.


But the pair are behind Bruce's Villa as the scrap for Woodburn heats up.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the forward, but believes he would benefit from a spell of regular football in the Championship.
 