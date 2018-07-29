Inter Enquire About Chelsea Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have probed the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer.



The Frenchman joined Chelsea from Monaco last year in a big money move but his first season at Stamford Bridge didn’t go according to plan as he struggled to play regularly.











Bakayoko lost his place in the starting eleven just weeks into the 2017/18 campaign and never really recovered to pin down a place for himself in the squad.



Chelsea have signed Jorginho from Napoli this season and it has led to speculation over the future of Bakayoko, who could drop down the pecking order further next season.





Inter are interested in the Chelsea midfielder and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the club have enquired about the possibility of signing him this summer.



The Serie A giants want to add two midfielders to their squad and Bakayoko has emerged as a viable target for the club in the ongoing window.



It is unclear whether Chelsea are prepared to give up on the Frenchman after just one season and entertain offers to let him leave this summer.



Bakayoko could angle for a move away if it becomes clear that he could struggle to feature regularly in Maurizio Sarri’s starting eleven.

