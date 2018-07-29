Roma Put In Offer For Arsenal Target Steven N’Zonzi, Pushing To Do Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have made an offer to sign Arsenal target Steven N'Zonzi and are picking up their efforts to take him to Italy.



The Giallorossi have zeroed in on N'Zonzi as a quality addition to their squad in the current transfer window.











N'Zonzi has told the Spanish giants that he wants to be allowed to leave this summer, but Sevilla have been holding firm to his €40m release clause.



Now Roma have jumped into the fray with an offer, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.





The Italians are now pressing the accelerator on a potential deal as they look to beat rivals to N'Zonzi's signature.



Arsenal remain keen on the France international, but have so far been unwilling to meet Sevilla's asking price.



And Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the situation in advance of a possible bid for the midfielder.



N'Zonzi is keen to quit the Spanish side and Sevilla have already started to identify replacements.

