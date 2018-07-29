XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

29/07/2018 - 20:04 BST

Serie A Giants Consider Loan Deal For Wantaway Manchester United Star

 




Napoli are considering signing wantaway Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian on a loan deal this summer.

Darmian has made it clear in no uncertain terms that he wants to leave Manchester United in the ongoing window in order to play more football next season.




The Italian has his eyes set on a move to Juventus this summer and has long agreed personal terms on a contract with the Italian champions.

However, Juventus are yet to agree a fee with Manchester United and Jose Mourinho has revealed that the club are yet to receive an acceptable offer for Darmian.
 


Napoli have also been keeping tabs on the defender and according to Sky Italia, the Serie A giants are interested in signing the Italian on a loan deal this summer.

The San Paolo outfit have been considering moves for a number of full-backs in the ongoing window but negotiations for other options have stalled.


Napoli have now turned their attention towards Darmian and are expected to approach Manchester United for a loan deal.

Manchester United are believed to be keen to sell him and it remains to be seen whether a simple loan deal will be acceptable to them.
 