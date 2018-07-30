AC Milan Reach Draft Agreement With Antonio Conte But Chelsea Dispute Still Blocks Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have a draft agreement in place for Antonio Conte to take over as coach, but the Italian's dispute with Chelsea is still blocking a deal from happening.



Chelsea parted ways with Conte earlier this summer, but it was a protracted process with the axe hanging over the Italian for several weeks before it fell.











Conte has been left unhappy with the way Chelsea handled the situation and is keen to make sure they pay up his contract.



AC Milan want Conte to take over and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, have found an agreement based on a yearly salary of €6m.





But Conte would have earned €11m for the year had he been in charge at Chelsea and the Blues want him to take just €5m in compensation.



It is suggested that if there is still a deadlock with Chelsea in November, Conte could simply take over at the San Siro anyway.



There is also still the possibility current AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso could keep his job.



But Gattuso would need a good start to the campaign to win over the new Rossoneri owners.

