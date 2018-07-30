Mainz Turn Down Bid For Arsenal Target, Insist Midfielder Won’t Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





Mainz have rejected an offer of €35m from an unnamed English club for midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who has been linked with Arsenal.



Gbamin impressed with his performances at Mainz last term and his displays did not go unnoticed, with a substantial offer now arriving at the door of the Bundesliga club.











According to German daily Bild, the offer of €35m arrived from England, but it is unclear which club submitted it, though Arsenal have been linked with the 22-year-old.



Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroder insists that Gbamin will not be on the move this summer.





"Jean-Philippe is not on the market", the sporting director insisted.



"We too have some ambitions and he is a big part of our plans for the new season.



"There are no ifs and buts!"



It remains to be seen if a bigger bid arrives for Gbamin which causes Mainz to reassess their stance before the transfer window slams shut.



Mainz signed Gbamin from French outfit Lens in 2016, putting pen to paper to a five-year contract with the Bundesliga side.

