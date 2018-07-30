Marcelo Bielsa Convinces Pep Guardiola To Sanction Winger’s Leeds Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has persuaded Pep Guardiola to let Manchester City winger Jack Harrison move to Leeds United on loan.



The Whites have been busy in the loan market over the summer, with two of the club's three arrivals so far being loans in the shape of Jamal Blackman and Lewis Baker from Chelsea.











Now they are set to seal another loan, with Harrison arriving from the Citizens, and Bielsa's relationship with Guardiola is claimed to have been key.



Harrison went with Manchester City's pre-season squad to the United States, but Bielsa has spoken to Guardiola and convinced him to let the wide-man move to Leeds, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





Bielsa has convinced Guardiola that a season spent at Elland Road will be beneficial for Harrison's development.



Championship football will not be new for Harrison, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough.



However, the winger made only four appearances for Boro as he was unable to force his way into the side on a regular basis.



Harrison featured regularly for New York City FC in the MLS before joining Manchester City in early 2018.

