No Interest In Willian From Real Madrid

Real Madrid have no interest in signing Willian from Chelsea and are at present only focused on taking Thibaut Courtois from Stamford Bridge.



It had been claimed in the British media that Real Madrid have made a bid of €110m to land both Courtois and Willian.











But, according to Madrid-based daily Marca, no bid was made and Real Madrid are not interested in Willian.



Real Madrid's only focus regarding Chelsea at present is to sign goalkeeper Courtois.





It is claimed that Real Madrid believe they can sign the goalkeeper for between €30m and €35m, due to Courtois' contract now being into its final 12 months.



However, before any deal can happen, Chelsea will need to find a replacement for Courtois.



Chelsea's Eden Hazard has been linked with Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants are not prepared to pay the level of money the Blues would want for the Belgian at present.



Real Madrid are waiting to assess their performances over pre-season before nailing down positions for further purchases.

