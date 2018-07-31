Arsenal Flop Green Lights Move To Serie A Outfit

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal striker Lucas Perez has given his nod to a proposed move to newly promoted Serie A outfit Frosinone this summer.



Perez, who spent last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna, is not part of Unai Emery’s plans going forward and Arsenal are prepared to ship him out in the coming weeks.











Lazio have been linked with having an interest in the Spaniard, but his agent recently squashed speculation of a move to Roma and insisted that there has been no talks with the Serie A giants.



However, Perez could still be on his way to Italy this summer as it has been claimed newly promoted Serie A outfit Frosinone are keen to sign the striker.





And according to Sky Italia, the striker has already given his approval to the proposed move and is now waiting for Frosinone to reach an agreement with Arsenal.



A tour of the club’s training facilities and the stadium have convinced Perez about a move to Frosinone this summer as an exit route out of Arsenal.



It is unclear whether the Italian side are considering signing him on loan or looking to get him on a permanent deal.



Italian clubs have until the 17th of next month to conduct all their incoming transfer business.

