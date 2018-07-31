Chelsea Set To Receive Transfer Blow In Chase For Juventus Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are set to block Daniele Rugani’s proposed move to Chelsea due to Mattia Caldara’s imminent transfer to AC Milan.



In an unprecedented treble deal, AC Milan and Juventus are working on an operation that would see Leonardo Bonucci return to Turin in exchange for Mattia Caldara joining the Rossoneri, with Gonzalo Higuain also moving to AC Milan on a loan deal.











An agreement between the two clubs is in place and AC Milan and Juventus, along with the individual players’ agents, are finalising the details of the deal at the moment.



However, the deal is expected to adversely affect Chelsea’s transfer plans as it has been claimed that they could lose out signing one of Maurizio Sarri’s key target.





According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Juventus are likely to block Rugani’s proposed transfer to Chelsea once Caldara’s move to AC Milan is finalised.



While they are getting Bonucci in return, Juventus are unlikely to agree to sell one more young defender if Caldara eventually moves to the San Siro this summer.



Chelsea have tabled a €55m bid for the 23-year-old centre-back and have been confident of getting a deal over the line with Juventus.



However, weeks of negotiations could come to nothing because of AC Milan’s imminent signing of Caldara.

