XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/07/2018 - 15:57 BST

Chelsea Set To Receive Transfer Blow In Chase For Juventus Defender

 




Juventus are set to block Daniele Rugani’s proposed move to Chelsea due to Mattia Caldara’s imminent transfer to AC Milan.

In an unprecedented treble deal, AC Milan and Juventus are working on an operation that would see Leonardo Bonucci return to Turin in exchange for Mattia Caldara joining the Rossoneri, with Gonzalo Higuain also moving to AC Milan on a loan deal.




An agreement between the two clubs is in place and AC Milan and Juventus, along with the individual players’ agents, are finalising the details of the deal at the moment.

However, the deal is expected to adversely affect Chelsea’s transfer plans as it has been claimed that they could lose out signing one of Maurizio Sarri’s key target.
 


According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Juventus are likely to block Rugani’s proposed transfer to Chelsea once Caldara’s move to AC Milan is finalised.

While they are getting Bonucci in return, Juventus are unlikely to agree to sell one more young defender if Caldara eventually moves to the San Siro this summer.


Chelsea have tabled a €55m bid for the 23-year-old centre-back and have been confident of getting a deal over the line with Juventus.

However, weeks of negotiations could come to nothing because of AC Milan’s imminent signing of Caldara.
 