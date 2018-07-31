XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/07/2018 - 00:14 BST

Everton In Mix For Rennes Midfielder, Bid Could Be Made

 




Everton are tracking Rennes midfielder James Lea Siliki and could make an offer in the coming days.

The 22-year-old has attracted attention from a number of clubs already this summer and has been strongly linked with a switch to Portuguese giants Benfica recently.




Monaco were keen, but instead moved for an older option in the shape of Jean-Eudes Aholou, who has joined the principality outfit from Strasbourg.

Everton and Borussia Dortmund are also in the mix, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.
 


The Toffees could make a bid for Lea Siliki soon and were left impressed by the midfielder's display in a recent friendly, where he provided three assists and scored a goal in a 4-1 Rennes romp over Everton.

Lea Siliki will soon have the chance to turn on the style against another of his suitors in the shape of Dortmund, who Rennes take on this coming Friday.


The 22-year-old spent time in the youth ranks at Paris Saint-Germain and Guingamp before joining Rennes. 

He helped Rennes to a finish of fifth in Ligue 1 last season.
 