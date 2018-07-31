Let’s Do Things Differently – Rosenborg Coach Rallies Side For Celtic Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Rosenborg interim boss Rini Coolen has conceded the fact that Celtic were far better than his side in their last match in the Champions League, though he expects a different kind of response from his team on Wednesday.



The team from Norway lost the first leg 3-1 away from home last week and are staring at an early exit from the tournament if they don't manage to stage a comeback at home.











Coolen, who was given the job of managing the team on a temporary basis just days ahead of the first leg, insists that though the task looks difficult it is not impossible.



Playing at home in front of the fans, Coolen believes, will be an additional factor that can push Rosenborg to a victory.





"Celtic deserved the win last week and in the end we were lucky that we didn't lose more goals", Coolen was quoted as saying by STV.



"But hopefully we can do some things differently tomorrow. We are playing at home and we have our supporters.



"We have a chance to win the game but we have to create those circumstances and yes we have to take some risks and yes we have to give away some spaces, but we will not open the door.



"We know things happen in football that you don't expect.



"We have examples in high-level games, Champions League qualification games and in the World Cup.



"Anything can happen in football. Sometimes things happen that you don't expect but realistically, it will not be easy.



"Celtic have a bigger chance to go through than us but it doesn't mean that we don't have a chance at all."



A win for Celtic though would keep their hopes alive of making it to the Champions League group stage for the third consecutive season.

