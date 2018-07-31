XRegister
X
06 October 2016

31/07/2018 - 13:45 BST

Not For Sale: Bayer Leverkusen’s Transfer Stance On Chelsea And Roma Target

 




Bayer Leverkusen have made it clear that they do not want to sell Chelsea linked winger Leon Bailey this summer, it has been claimed.

The Jamaican winger has impressed in Germany since joining the Bundesliga outfit from Genk in January last year and has been a key performer for the club.




Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the player over the last few months, but they are yet to make a concrete move to take the winger to England this summer.

Roma turned their attention towards Bailey once they missed out on Malcom and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, sporting director Monchi got in touch with Leverkusen last week to probe the situation.
 


But the answer from the German outfit was clearly in the negative and it was made clear to Roma that Leverkusen are not considering selling the 20-year-old this summer.

Roma retain an interest in the winger and are working towards changing the attitude of the Leverkusen executives towards a proposed deal for Bailey.


It has been claimed that the Bundesliga outfit could only consider selling him if they receive a fee in the region of €45m to €50m this summer.

Bailey, who has a contract until 2022 with Leverkusen, scored nine times in the Bundesliga last season.
 