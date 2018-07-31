XRegister
X
06 October 2016

31/07/2018 - 22:18 BST

Patrick Bamford Delighted With Marcelo Bielsa Show Of Faith

 




New Leeds United signing Patrick Bamford has insisted that the faith head coach Marcelo Bielsa has shown in him means a lot and he will do everything in his power to repay the Argentine.

The Whites snapped up the 24-year-old from rival Championship outfit Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee, making him put pen-to-paper to a four-year deal.




The young striker, who was at Chelsea but failed to break through, insists that he has full faith in himself to make it a good season for himself after signing for the Whites.

On his feeling post signing for the club, Bamford told LUTV: "Brilliant to be honest.
 


"Obviously it means a lot that the manager and the club have put their trust in me and I hope to repay them, I think it is going to be a good season."

On the happenings of the last 24 hours leading up to his move, the striker said that things have gone on non-stop, but now that everything is settled it is time to get down to business.


"It's been non-stop. I had always been waiting to see when it was all going to get completed.

"It did get drawn out for a few days, but that's just the business."

Bamford will expect to make his mark when his team kick off their domestic campaign with a match against Stoke City this Sunday.
 