06 October 2016

01/08/2018 - 14:24 BST

Chelsea Firmly Behind AC Milan In Winger Race

 




Chelsea are putting in work to try to beat AC Milan to the signature of Brazilian winger Bernard, but are up against it.

Bernard is a free agent following the end of his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk and his agent has been holding talks with a number of clubs.




Earlier this week Bernard's agent was in Milan for talks with the Rossoneri, who put a contract offer on the table.

It has not met Bernard's demands and Chelsea are keen to take the Brazilian to Stamford Bridge.
 


But, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Bernard prefers a move to AC Milan over Chelsea.

He is claimed to be pushing for an agreement to be reached between his representatives and the Rossoneri.


It remains to be seen if AC Milan can come up with an offer to satisfy Bernard's financial demands.

Bernard made 157 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk throughout his time in the Ukraine.
 