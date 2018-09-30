Chelsea Won’t Challenge Liverpool and Manchester City Due To This – Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Lawrenson does not believe Chelsea have enough goals in their team to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.



Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to remain in the thick of the mix at the top of the table, sitting in third, just two points off the Reds and Manchester City.











Eden Hazard scored for Chelsea against Liverpool, while the Reds' equaliser came courtesy of Daniel Sturridge.



And Liverpool legend Lawrenson thinks that the burden of goals at Chelsea will not be shared enough, with a lack of goals in Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, and elsewhere in the team.





He said on LFC TV: "Chelsea impressed me, I just don't think they will do course and distance.



"I think their problem will be goals in the end.



"You can't expect the same fella [in Hazard] every weekend to come up with worldies.



"I just don't see where the majority of their goals will come from to threaten Manchester City and Liverpool", Lawrenson added.



And the former defender said: "They've got nobody to pinch goals, they just haven't.



"Obviously we have Sturridge.



"Morata and Giroud don't have great movement."



Chelsea are expected to give their key men a rest on Thursday night when they play host to MOL Vidi in the Europa League at Stamford Bridge.



Liverpool meanwhile head to Italy to play Napoli on Wednesday in the Champions League.

