I Won’t Go Over Top With Criticism Says Steven Gerrard As Rangers Lose At Livingston

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has vowed not to go over the top in his criticism of his side after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away at Livingston on Sunday.



The Gers had been widely tipped to get the job done at the Tony Macaroni Arena in the Scottish Premiership fixture, but found a Livingston team scrapping for everything and hungry to win.











Livingston's direct style of play caused Rangers no end of problems and the home side should have been ahead by the time they did score, through Dolly Menga in the 34th minute.



Rangers, who have yet to win away from Ibrox in the league this season, looked to get back into the game but could not and went down to a 1-0 defeat.





For Gerrard, there can be no complaints as he feels his side simply did not do enough to warrant more than defeat.



"Three points dropped. Credit to Livingston, they deserved it. We didn't create enough. We didn't get enough shots off at goal", he said on Sky Sports.



"We never had enough quality in terms of crosses, in terms of trying to disrupt their back three. When we got into good areas, we either over-hit the cross, under-hit the cross or they defended it quite well.



"In the final third today, we were nowhere near good enough. We could still be playing for a couple of days, I don't think we'd have scored."



However, Gerrard has promised to temper his criticism of his charges in light of the progress they have made this season, as he analyses the loss.



"We've had praise and we've had a lot of credit. Now we have to take the criticism and when we're not good enough, I need to tell the players when they're not good enough.



"They've done ever so well so far so I can't go over the top in terms of criticism, but we'll definitely analyse it and if individuals need to be told or they need to be told as a team, that's my job to do it."



Rangers have little time to dwell on the defeat however as they are in Europa League action on Thursday, at home against Rapid Vienna.

