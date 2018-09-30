We Proved Birmingham Display Was One-Off – Leeds United Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Mateusz Klich has insisted that his side were keen to prove that their performance against Birmingham City was a one-off when they took the pitch against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.



The Yorkshire giants went into the derby game against Wednesday under some pressure to bounce back from their first Championship defeat of the season against Birmingham.











Leeds earned a point from a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough, but were the better side and had enough chances to take all three points from their away trip to Sheffield Wednesday.



Klich admits that there was real disappointment inside the Leeds camp at the end of the game as they were aware of how they well played, but missed out on getting a crucial away win.





However, the midfielder indicated that they succeeded in proving that Leeds’ performance last weekend against Birmingham was just an aberration in an otherwise good start to the season.



The Leeds star told LUTV: “I think you could see our faces and we were all disappointed as we wanted to win this game.



“I think we should have won the game.



“We knew it was not going to be easy here, especially in a derby. Sheffield are a very good team and they are playing well.



“We just wanted to show that the game against Birmingham was just a coincidence and just wanted to play our game.



“We played our game but we couldn’t score the second goal.”



Leeds will next be in action on Tuesday night when they will travel to Hull City for another crucial league encounter.

