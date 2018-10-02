Rangers Hiccups Under Steven Gerrard Normal – Former Gers Winger Not Worried

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers winger Mark Walters has stressed that the occasional hiccup in the league is normal for any manager who is learning his trade, like Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.



The Gers have endured their worst ever start to a league season in almost three decades after their 1-0 loss away from home to Livingston on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.











Gerrard’s men are yet to win a single game away from home this season and are currently sixth in the table, eight points away from league leaders Hearts.



The last time the Old Firm giants started the season in similar fashion, they went on to lift the league title at the end of the 1989/90 season and Walters, who was at Ibrox during that season, admitted that it is only normal to have setbacks.





The former Light Blues’ winger also suggested that a newcomer like Gerrard will always have to deal with hiccups to progress as a manager and thinks that Rangers can even lift the title if they can learn from the mistakes.



“What I would say is Steven has already made a big difference”, Walters was quoted as saying by the Herald.



“The games I was watched so far they are more expansive, more attacking and tactically they seem better.



“They started well but they have had a little hiccup here and there, which is normal as he’s young in his career as a manager.



“I feel second is realistically what he could have hoped for but the romantic in me says if they can win the big games, do well against the smaller teams, then they could win the league."



Rangers will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they face Rapid Vienna at Ibrox on Thursday in their Europa League Group G clash.

