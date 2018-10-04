I Won’t Accept My Rangers Team Doing This – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has stressed that he won’t accept his team sitting back against Rapid Vienna at Ibrox tonight and thinks the fans feel the same way ahead of their Europa League clash.



The Gers marked their return to the group stages of a European competition with a hard fought draw at the Estadio de la Ceramica against Villarreal during their Group G opener last month.











However, Gerrard’s men have not endured a pleasant start to their Scottish Premiership campaign and their 1-0 loss against Livingston on Sunday meant that they slipped down to sixth place in the table.



Rangers are yet to win a single league game away from home this season and Gerrard has admitted that he will never accept his team resorting a backs to the wall approach in any game.





Gerrard also insisted that even the fans would not want Rangers to sit back against Rapid Vienna on Thursday as they prepare to make full use of their home advantage at Ibrox.



“The home support is vital”, Gerrard told reporters in a press conference.



“It's an evenly matched group so for us at home it's vital we have our support behind us and try to win the game.



“It was a fantastic result for us against Villarreal, who are probably the favourites to win the group. We are at our best when we believe in ourselves and go forward.



“I'm not going to accept my team sitting back and waiting for a moment in the game to join it.



“We have to be on it from the start and I'm sure the supporters will want this also”, he added.



Rapid Vienna won their opening game in Group G against Spartak Moscow and are leading the pack ahead of Rangers and Villarreal.

